Move over Saliba: 100% Liverpool colossus has been out of this world vs Arsenal

Liverpool may have Trent Alexander-Arnold to thank in large part for their goalless first-half at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Scouser was an efficient defensive force in the first 45, winning every single one of his ground duels and proving equally effective in the air, courtesy of stats compiled by @StatmanDave on X.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first half by numbers vs. Arsenal: 100% ground duels won

85% pass accuracy

43 touches

3 clearances

2/2 aerial duels won

2 blocks Crashed the woodwork in the first half. 🤏 pic.twitter.com/Zc99CwrCvS — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 7, 2024

The Gunners were very much the dominant side in the opening half, squandering a surprising number of chances.

No idea how this is goalless

We’re on minute 61 at the time of writing and it’s quite difficult to understand how on earth the hosts have yet to take the lead against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Fortunately, it seems the likes of Alisson, Trent and Ibrahima Konate are especially up for what has been a feisty FA Cup third round clash in London.

If we do manage to scrape through to the next round – forget about thanking the goalscorer(s), as our backline has been absolutely phenomenal.

