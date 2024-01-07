(Video) Darwin Nunez was inches away from scoring a worldie for Liverpool this evening

Darwin Nunez was inches away from scoring what would’ve been a breathtaking goal in Liverpool’s FA Cup tie against Arsenal this evening.

Aside from one Trent Alexander-Arnold shot which hit the crossbar, the Reds withstood a barrage of pressure from the home side in the first half and came out with intent after the interval, as illustrated by their Uruguayan marksman.

Eight minutes after half-time, the 24-year-old latched onto a long diagonal pass and took possession over by the left touchline. After skipping past one opponent and into a shooting position in the penalty area, he let fly with a fizzing shot which whistled narrowly wide of the far top corner.

Nunez can be culpable of passing up gilt-edged chances, but had his strike been a fraction more to the left, we’d now be talking about him scoring one of the best goals of his Liverpool career so far. So unlucky!

You can view Nunez’s shot below, via @BBCSport on X (formerly Twitter):