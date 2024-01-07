(Video) Smash: Cody Gakpo took no prisoners with thumping body check during Liverpool win

Cody Gakpo produced one moment which summed up Liverpool’s determination during their 2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

The Reds had to withstand a barrage of pressure from the home side in the first half but held firm until the interval and produced a big performance thereafter to dump Mikel Arteta’s team out of the competition.

At one moment during the match, Kai Havertz held off the attention of Ibrahima Konate and tried to poke the ball away, only to be met forcefully by the Dutchman, who took no prisoners with his body check on the Gunners playmaker.

Gakpo mightn’t have got to the ball, but he certainly let his opponent know he was there!

