Ben Jacobs says Liverpool could seriously benefit from Jordan Henderson PL return

It remains unclear whether Jordan Henderson wishes to already call time on his career in the Saudi top-flight.

The Daily Mail have insisted that this is indeed the England international’s desire, though Ben Jacobs has since noted on X (formerly Twitter) have yet to be directly informed that he wishes to leave.

In the event that Al-Ettifaq do accept a permanent offer for the No.10, it’s understood that Liverpool will earn ‘quite a healthy’ sell-on percentage.

Bit more on Jordan Henderson. Should a permanent offer be accepted, #LFC will take a sell-on percentage, and quite a healthy one I am told. Ettifaq haven't received any proposals to date, and will only entertain a loan or sale for what is being termed by sources as an… pic.twitter.com/YadV3jTLFl — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 6, 2024

Steven Gerrard has struggled to live up to expectations with the Commandos lying eighth in the table behind 2022/23 champions Al-Ittihad.

Has the experiment failed?

Henderson’s switch to the Middle East attracted quite the degree of controversy and not just simply due to the stark nature of the move.

As a major campaigner and ally for the LGBTQI+ community, our ex-skipper was thought to have betrayed his once closely held beliefs in favour of the riches of Saudi Arabia.

To return to English football after having spent only six months in West Asia would surely leave only a more bitter taste in the mouths of many.

Particularly so, given Henderson has hardly made efforts to promote his old cause in Saudi.

