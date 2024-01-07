Ben Jacobs says Liverpool could seriously benefit from Jordan Henderson PL return

News Transfer Rumours
Posted by

It remains unclear whether Jordan Henderson wishes to already call time on his career in the Saudi top-flight.

The Daily Mail have insisted that this is indeed the England international’s desire, though Ben Jacobs has since noted on X (formerly Twitter) have yet to be directly informed that he wishes to leave.

In the event that Al-Ettifaq do accept a permanent offer for the No.10, it’s understood that Liverpool will earn ‘quite a healthy’ sell-on percentage.

Steven Gerrard has struggled to live up to expectations with the Commandos lying eighth in the table behind 2022/23 champions Al-Ittihad.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce pitches in on Liverpool’s January transfer window business as one arrival telling

READ MORE: Sky Sports reporter weighs in on Salah transfer talk as Saudi provide ‘firm’ answer

Has the experiment failed?

Henderson’s switch to the Middle East attracted quite the degree of controversy and not just simply due to the stark nature of the move.

As a major campaigner and ally for the LGBTQI+ community, our ex-skipper was thought to have betrayed his once closely held beliefs in favour of the riches of Saudi Arabia.

Jordan Henderson set to leave Saudi? – (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

To return to English football after having spent only six months in West Asia would surely leave only a more bitter taste in the mouths of many.

Particularly so, given Henderson has hardly made efforts to promote his old cause in Saudi.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman

More Stories Ben Jacobs Jordan Henderson Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *