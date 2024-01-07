(Video) Curtis Jones just humiliated Ben White; Arsenal’s star’s reply is telling

Curtis Jones will have had every Liverpool fan chuckling away merrily as he infuriated Arsenal’s Ben White during their FA Cup tie.

The Scouse Academy graduate showed a world-class level of determination to win the ball back from the Gunners defender deep in enemy territory.

With possession back in the visitors’ hands, the midfielder rolled the ball past his man, who responded by throwing him to the floor.

Oh dear.

