Martin Keown says Klopp still isn’t playing ‘beautiful’ Liverpool player in the right position

Martin Keown has urged Liverpool to convert Trent Alexander-Arnold into a midfielder following his latest display against Arsenal.

The England international played a key role in the Reds’ late victory over the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium, contributing a lead-opening free-kick converted into the goal by the hosts’ very own Jakub Kiwior.

“I think it’s time to take him out of there, certainly from an international point of view. Play him in the midfield,” the ex-Arsenal star spoke on the BBC.

“That’s where he wants to be. As a young kid he played there.

“He’s really a Gerrard, isn’t he now? You wouldn’t play a Gerrard at right-back too often. I think he’s found himself at right-back – the right-back game has evolved now, it’s different – but ultimately I think he has to play in midfield.”

A switch into the middle of the park at the 75th-minute mark, with Conor Bradley slotting in at right-back, proved instrumental in turning the tide of momentum in the visitors’ favour.

READ MORE: Move over Saliba: 100% Liverpool colossus has been out of this world vs Arsenal

READ MORE: Why Virgil van Dijk is missing from LFC squad for Arsenal FA Cup clash

Into midfield or not into midfield

The greatest conundrum of our time? It might just very be.

There are plenty of potential positives – think of our ‘beautiful’ (in the words of Danny Murphy) No.66 directly feeding the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

Goodness gracious. We’re already salivating.

But, of course, the question is who on earth we’d look to push out of the midfield to accommodate our best passer – not to mention who would be good enough to fill Alexander-Arnold’s shoes at right-back.

In our mind, it presents more problems than solutions.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman