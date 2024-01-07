(Video) Konate’s sliding tackle to deny certain Arsenal goal is something special

Joe Gomez’s blushes were spared after Arsenal failed to capitalise on his glaring mistake in the opening 11 minutes of action in London.

The Englishman was dispossessed just outside the Liverpool box, but fortunately Ibrahima Konate was aware to the danger in the box and slid superbly to deny a close-range effort on goal.

The Merseysiders found themselves under heavy pressure at the Emirates, though appear to have gotten through the worst of the early bombardment.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport: