Gary Lineker says Liverpool player is ‘wonderful’ after super first-half showing vs Arsenal

Gary Lineker and Danny Murphy were in awe over Alisson Becker’s goalkeeping ability from the first-half of action at the Emirates Stadium.

The hosts were very much on top of proceedings in the first 45, though somehow failed to convert any one of a vast multitude of chances into a goal.

“It almost feels as if you have to hit an absolute perfect strike to beat Alisson – he’s that good,” Danny Murphy spoke on BBC Sport’s coverage of the FA Cup third round encounter.

Gary Lineker agreed, adding: “He’s a wonderful goalkeeper, isn’t he?”

The Brazilian international has been in remarkable form once again this term and currently finds himself on six clean sheets in 2023/24.

What do the stats say?

As you’d expect, the former Roma No.1 has been pretty reliable between the sticks once again.

Stats shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @StatmanDave certainly indicate as much, with our shotstopper completing a high percentage of passes and making an array of fine saves.

Alisson’s first half by numbers vs. Arsenal: 86% pass accuracy

30 touches

18/21 passes completed

5 saves

2 saves from shots inside the box Made some big saves. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/RMmEBr3NzK — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 7, 2024

Frankly, we’re incredibly blessed to have a goalkeeper of Alisson’s quality in between the sticks.

Imagine having any other ‘keeper (we certainly don’t wish to)!

