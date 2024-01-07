(Video) Gary Lineker in bits online over what two Liverpool players did during Arsenal win

It’s fair to say many a Liverpool fan will have gotten a lot of enjoyment out of watching Darwin Nunez and Ibou Konate mercilessly slap a pitch-invading Reds supporter on the head multiple times.

The moment came after Luis Diaz buried the hosts with a late lead doubler after having weathered a storm of Arsenal attacks throughout the clash.

They weren’t alone. Gary Lineker hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) to share his appreciation for the event in question.

It’s quality viewing. In fact, we might just pop off for a second to have another watch!

You can catch the clip and Gary Lineker’s reaction to it below: