Liverpool will be on brink of collapse if they complete one deal, presenter warns

Will the Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool links ever go away? Probably not any time soon.

The Frenchman’s ongoing impasse over a contract renewal with PSG has led to such reports resurfacing again, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Rickie Haywood-Williams has warned the Merseysiders against trying to complete a deal, however, noting the potentially devastating financial ramifications.

“I don’t know the finances of FSG but if you go by the model in which Liverpool do their business, it’s just not what we do,” the presenter warned on the Footballer’s Football Podcast (via BBC Sport).

“We buy players on the cusp of becoming great players, they get moulded by Klopp and then he moulds them into great players. We don’t buy the finished article and it would just send everything about our club into disarray if you were to bring in someone of that magnitude on those wages, because what do you do then? What do you do with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah? They’re going to want even more wages and then it’s just going to mess everything up.

“As much as I would love Kylian Mbappe at Liverpool, it just annoys me that it gets put in the press every single transfer window.”

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been in prolific form in Ligue this term, notching 22 goals in 23 appearances this year.

A deal on our terms or nothing

Don’t get us wrong. Would we want to see Kylian Mbappe in the famous red shirt, smacking in about thirty million goals a season in front of the Kop?

Christ alive, would we!

He’s a terrific footballer and goalscorer but the reality remains that it’s just not a deal we’re likely to see completed on our terms.

Unless Mbappe’s willing to take a salary on Merseyside that comfortably fits within our current wage structure, it’s quite simply not going to happen.

And we’re okay with that, to be completely honest.

