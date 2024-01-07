Transfer insider: Liverpool now interested in 23-y/o assist machine; Man Utd & Arsenal also like him

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are understood to hold interest in Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

Transfer expert Ekrem Konur shared the claim on X (formerly Twitter), with it noted that the Wanderers won’t be willing to sell in the winter window.

The 23-year-old had been in superb form for the West Midlands-based outfit before incurring a hamstring injury, registering nine assists and a goal in 12 games this term.

A long-term heir to Mo Salah

Should Pedro Neto be considered a serious heir to Mo Salah’s throne in the long-term?

He’s far from being a direct replacement for the Egyptian King, certainly if you take goal threat into account – the Portuguese star has a non-penalty xG of 0.2 per 90, compared to the former’s 0.48.

Creatively, however, he’s far from lacking, ranking in the 82nd percentile for xAG, according to FBref.

With goals potentially likely to shift more centrally in the frontline, we do wonder whether a more creative burden may be placed on the right-wing role.

