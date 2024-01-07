Confirmed Liverpool team news: Van Dijk out of squad as Jota call made

Just how up for the cup will Liverpool be when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon?

The Merseysiders have an even bigger clash – a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham – coming up in the midweek, though there’s every possibility that the occasion gets to Jurgen Klopp and Co in the capital.

With both sides being the only hope of neutrals witnessing a team not in sky blue colours lifting the Premier League trophy, don’t be surprised to witness this clash take on a greater context.

Liverpool team news vs Arsenal

Alisson Becker is set to strap on his goalkeeper gloves once again for today’s FA Cup visit to London, with Joe Gomez partnering Ibrahima Konate in the backline.

Alexis Mac Allister returns to his starting berth in the holding midfield position along with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

It’s a strong forward line with Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo starting against the Gunners, with Diogo Jota on the bench.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

Team news is here 👊 #ARSLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2024

