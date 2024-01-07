7 duels won, 100% dribble success: Liverpool brute who lost the ball 15x gave Arsenal nightmares

Liverpool claimed a memorable victory in the FA Cup on Sunday evening as they triumphed 2-0 away to 14-time winners Arsenal in the third round.

The Gunners dominated most of the first half but couldn’t find a way past Alisson Becker, and they were made to pay for their profligacy as a Jakub Kiwior own goal and a stoppage time Luis Diaz strike took the Reds into the next stage of the competition.

The Colombian’s thumping effort in the dying embers of the match will see his name into the headlines, but there was so much more to his performance than just that moment.

As per Sofascore, the 26-year-old gave Arsenal nightmares from start to finish at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

He won seven duels against the Gunners (the most of any Liverpool player) and completed all three dribbles that he attempted, along with landing two shots on target and chipping in out of possession with one clearance and two tackles.

Diaz may have lost the ball 15 times in north London – the second-most in Jurgen Klopp’s side – but he made the most of it with that stoppage time strike to kill off the contest once and for all.

His sixth goal of the season – and his first since the end of November (Transfermarkt) – was just reward for a player who thrived when switched to the right flank in a tactical masterstroke by his manager, who’ll be thrilled with that the Reds’ number 7 showed against Arsenal.

