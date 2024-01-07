‘Booked medical tests’: Fabrizio Romano says January deal is looking imminent – Rival Watch

It can be easier to justify Liverpool’s inactivity in the market when observing deals occurring across the rest of the Premier League.

One such move that perhaps illustrates why the Reds are biding their time is Timo Werner’s impending loan switch to Tottenham this January, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on X.

⚪️🇩🇪 Tottenham have already booked medical tests for Timo Werner as they wait for contracts to be signed then loan deal will be completed. Werner will start training as new Spurs player next week. pic.twitter.com/2MJ8XJATvY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2024

The RB Leipzig attacker has struggled for minutes in Germany this term, scoring only twice across 14 appearances in all competitions (386 minutes).

READ MORE: Transfer insider: Liverpool now interested in 23-y/o assist machine; Man Utd & Arsenal also like him

READ MORE: Ben Jacobs says Liverpool could seriously benefit from Jordan Henderson PL return

Liverpool shouldn’t panic

Whilst there’s a case to be made that Liverpool could do with some reinforcements of their own in the forward line – and not just simply due to Mo Salah’s AFCON-inspired hiatus – no one should be panicking just yet.

Any work done to bolster the front three should be done in the name of long-term planning – chiefly with a view to life beyond our Egyptian’s stay at Anfield (far in the future we hope that may be).

Likewise, there’s plenty of justification for remaining patient when it comes to the backline, with desperate moves for Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies recently far from paying dividends.

We’d certainly like to see something done this January, of course.

Just think of the difference it could make to our potential title push!

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman