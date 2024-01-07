(Video) Trademark Trent delivery forces Kiwior own goal to give Liverpool late lead v Arsenal

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exquisite mastery of a football again made the difference for Liverpool as they struck late in their FA Cup clash against Arsenal this evening.

Both teams passed up gilt-edged chances to score during an entertaining cup tie at the Emirates Stadium before the Reds got their noses in front in the closing stages.

From a free kick on the left-hand side, the number 66 whipped in a cross which Jakub Kiwior could only divert into his own net.

It was unfortunate for the Arsenal man, who could do nothing to combat how perfect a delivery it was from Trent, but the 6,000 travelling Liverpool fans couldn’t care one bit as they erupted with glee!

You can view the own goal below, via @BBCSport on X (formerly Twitter):