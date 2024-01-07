(Video) Trent almost breaks the crossbar in half with thunderbolt strike just before half-time

Trent Alexander-Arnold so nearly made Arsenal pay for their first-half profligacy as he smashed the crossbar for Liverpool on the stroke of half-time.

The Gunners had 13 shots to the visitors’ two prior to the interval (Sofascore), although the Reds’ number 66 came closer than anyone to scoring up to that point.

Just before first-half stoppage time, Cody Gakpo surged forward and was closed down by two Arsenal players, although he found the Scouser in oceans of space to his right.

Trent took one touch to set himself before letting fly from just inside the penalty area, with his thunderous striker nearly snapping the crossbar in half as it bounced off the woodwork and away from danger.

Neither team made the breakthrough by half-time, but the 25-year-old’s rocket was definitely Liverpool’s standout moment.

You can view Trent’s powerful shot below, via @BBCSport on X (formerly Twitter):