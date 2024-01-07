‘Superb play’ – Journalist hails ‘stunning’ 21st-minute moment from Liverpool ace v Arsenal

Paul Gorst hailed a ‘superb’ piece of play from Trent Alexander-Arnold during the first half of Liverpool’s FA Cup tie against Arsenal this evening.

The Reds survived an early onslaught from the home side to grow into the game as the quarterway mark of the game approached, and our number 66 was instrumental in instigating a move in the 21st minute which culminated with Darwin Nunez diverting a header wide from a corner kick.

In the Liverpool Echo’s live matchday blog (16:55), the journalist wrote: “Liverpool’s best chance so far falls to Darwin Nunez whose header from a corner drifts wide. It was superb play from Alexander-Arnold to get the team up the pitch in the first place.

“It was a stunning touch and turn and in one movement before a surge forward and a pass found Nunez, whose cross won a corner.”

Having soaked up plenty of early pressure from Arsenal, it was imperative that Liverpool got a foothold in the game before allowing the Gunners’ initial dominance to count on the scoreboard.

Trent’s ‘stunning touch’ and swivel to get his team up the field in that 21st-minute moment was exactly what the Reds needed, and had Nunez steered his header on target and broken the deadlock, it could’ve been traced back to our captain for the day beginning the surge forward to eventually win the corner.

It was a segment of the match which showed why Jurgen Klopp’s decision to make the 25-year-old the team’s vice-captain was an inspired one, with the Scouser growing into the role with each passing week and leading by example.

