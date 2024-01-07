Why Virgil van Dijk is missing from LFC squad for Arsenal FA Cup clash

Virgil van Dijk’s absence from the Liverpool squad in its entirety may have set a few hairs on end in the fanbase.

But fear not, for Fabrizio Romano reports that the Dutchman has merely not reported for action at the Emirates this afternoon ‘due to illness’, as noted on X (formerly Twitter).

🔴🇳🇱 Liverpool captan Virgil van Dijk out due to illness today — no injury, as club confirms. pic.twitter.com/86C6FvOqim — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2024

The Merseysiders have still gone on to name a strong starting-XI in the English capital, with Jarell Quansah (20) partnering French international Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the defence.

In case you missed it…

Alisson Becker is a surprise pick to start in the backline today, with Caoimhin Kelleher available on the bench if needed.

It’s most certainly a stronger starting-XI selected by Jurgen Klopp than what many initially expected given that we’re set to face Fulham in the first leg of our Carabao Cup semi-final this coming Wednesday.

That said, we’re very much up for the cup here at Empire of the Kop.

We only hope the experience won’t be too draining for our lads ahead of such an important fixture next week!

