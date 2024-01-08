Jude Bellingham’s Instagram reply showed what he thought of Liverpool wizard’s display v Arsenal

Jude Bellingham was among the lengthy queue of observers who were blown away by one Liverpool player’s performance in the FA Cup win over Arsenal on Sunday.

The Reds were captained on the day by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the illness-enforced absence of Virgil van Dijk, and the 25-year-old inspired his team to victory over the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

Our number 66 took to Instagram last night with a series of images from the match, along with the caption ‘FA Cup magic’.

The post elicited glowing appraisals from numerous Liverpool teammates as well as England colleague Bellingham, who simply replied with an exhale emoji to register his approval of the skipper’s performance.

It’s no wonder Bellingham was so complimentary of Trent’s performance on Sunday, with the stand-in Liverpool captain again showing why he’s such a phenomenal talent.

He was unlucky not to score with one effort just before half-time which cannoned off the crossbar, and it was his fizzing free kick that Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior diverted into his own net to break the deadlock late on.

In addition, the 25-year-old completed 78% of his passes (43/55), executed two key passes and five accurate long balls, and won six out of the nine duels that he contested (Sofascore).

Trent’s influence on this Liverpool team is growing with each passing week, and when someone as world-class as Bellingham is rushing onto Instagram to register his approval of the Reds’ number 66, that says quite a lot about what a special player we have as our vice-captain.

