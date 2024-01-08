(Video) Lack of yellow card consistency in Arsenal game will anger Liverpool fans

It’s easy to complain about refereeing decisions when you lose a game but when mistakes are as obvious as they were in our most recent match with Arsenal, you can’t ignore them.

Thanks to a video shared on social media, you can see how painfully inconsistent John Brooks was at the Emirates Stadium.

Harvey Elliott was shown a yellow card for dissent towards the official but the clip shows that this wasn’t something that went punished for every player.

Martin Odegaard and Jorginho were very obviously similar in their offences but they went completely unpunished.

You can watch the video of the refereeing against Arsenal courtesy of BBC Sport (via @rudiger100 on X):

