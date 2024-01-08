‘Anticipated to be done in coming days’: David Ornstein confirms impending Liverpool move

Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho looks set to be swiftly on his way once again after returning from an ill-advised loan spell with RB Leipzig.

The uber-reliable David Ornstein reports for The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter) that the Portuguese footballer is ‘expected’ to link up with fellow Reds loanee Tyler Morton at Hull on loan.

🚨 Fabio Carvalho expected to join Hull on loan from Liverpool. Came down to them + Southampton – #SaintsFC not given up but after Rosenior + Morton talks, 21yo favours #HCFC & anticipated to be done in coming days @TheAthleticFC after @SkySportsLyall #LFC https://t.co/2zP2GL9ujr — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 8, 2024

The former Fulham Academy project spent half a campaign in Germany, earning only a meagre 360 minutes across all competitions.

READ MORE: Dominic King says ‘absolutely majestic’ Liverpool player ran the show last night after Klopp tweak

READ MORE: ‘Not the best’: Liverpool 24-year-old challenged by BBC pundit after messy display

Let’s not waste Carvalho’s bright future

The jury’s still firmly out on Carvalho and what his future holds in the famous red shirt.

Though, how on earth can he be expected to stake a claim in our first-team squad if he isn’t getting any opportunities to develop on the pitch?

With Morton already enjoying a more than reasonable share of minutes in the Championship (1,596) this term, it makes sense to send our young enigma packing to East Yorkshire to work on his craft.

Who knows, we might be getting back one hell of a footballer come the summer!

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman