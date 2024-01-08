(Video) Gakpo shows off unerring awareness with delicious turn against Arsenal

Cody Gakpo is perhaps sometimes punished for his versatility but even when deployed in a midfield role, he can still showcase his talents.

During the first half against Arsenal, Jarell Quansah fired the ball into the feet of the Dutchman and he pulled off a great turn against Jorginho.

The driving run and subsequent pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold that followed, showed exactly why Jurgen Klopp moved him to a deeper position.

Although we looked better in the second-half once his position was changed to being part of the front line, it’s great to have the option of our No.18 being skilled enough to play in many different positions.

You can view the Gakpo turn (from 0:37) below:

