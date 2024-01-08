(Video) Hilariously embarrassing moment for Odegaard as he mistakes Liverpool fans for Arsenal

It’s part of the game when you see players asking for more noise from fans but Martin Odegaard is probably regretting doing this against Liverpool.

Due to the increased allocation inside the stadiums for domestic cup games, there were a lot more Scousers in the Emirates than the 25-year-old was expecting.

This meant that when he was asking for more atmosphere in a place where Londoners are normally sat, the Norwegian was soon shocked to see the travelling Kop.

It’s probably wise to pay a little more attention in these moments, even though it did lead to a hilariously embarrassing moment for the Gunners’ captain.

You can watch the clip of Odegaard courtesy of BBC Sport (via @Kloppholic) on X:

He’s a massive liverpool fan, but this was still funny af 😭 pic.twitter.com/7hpPWnfAtp https://t.co/nLeb0tOuGE — DB (@Kloppholic) January 8, 2024

