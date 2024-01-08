Dominic King says ‘absolutely majestic’ Liverpool player ran the show last night after Klopp tweak

Could it be that the ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold can’t defend’ narrative has taken its last breath?

We’ll have to wait and see on that front, though it’s pleasing to see the Scouser get the credit he deserves for a stellar performance in both departments.

Dominic King of the Daily Mail praised the England international on X (formerly Twitter) for his latest display against Arsenal as the Reds ran out 2-0 winners in the FA Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been absolutely majestic. Quite a sight watching the defender who can’t defend never miss a beat with his defending then move into midfield and run things. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 7, 2024

Defensively reliable performance from Trent

There were a couple of challenging moments against Gabriel Martinelli it has to be said, though, overall, we were quite pleased with how well our No.66 acquitted himself at the Emirates Stadium.

FT stats from Trent (this Liverpool defence is something else) 🤯 3 clearances

2 blocked shots

3 tackles

4/7 ground duels won

2/2 aerials duels won

78% pass percentage (43/55)

2 key passes Key role in #LFC opener ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZwaQT9xLQg — Farrell Keeling (@farrellkeeling) January 7, 2024

The stats certainly indicate as much, and the 25-year-old was just as integral for Jurgen Klopp going forward, with one late free-kick causing chaos (and an own goal) in the Arsenal box.

As ever, questions over his best position for this football club will (and have already) dominate the post-match chatter, but let’s not forget to appreciate Alexander-Arnold for exactly what he is.

A world-class footballer and fullback – probably the greatest right-back the English top-flight has ever witnessed.

