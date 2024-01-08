(Video) Konate’s brilliant message to Liverpool teammates after key Emirates moment

With Virgil van Dijk missing from our trip to the Emirates Stadium, Liverpool needed a leader and Ibou Konate stepped up to the role.

Following our opening goal of the game, the players ran to celebrate with the supporters and this led to our No.5 delivering a message to his teammates.

Pointing to his head, the man who went on to win the player of the match award was clearly telling the rest of the Reds (in space purple) to remain focused for the remainder of the game.

Seeing as we went on to score again and book our place in the fourth round, it’s safe to say that they listened to the Frenchman.

You can view the Konate moment via @BBCSport on X:

Liverpool lead! And it's an own goal from Jakub Kiwior. What about that delivery though from Trent Alexander-Arnold? 👏#BBCFACup #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/xBwA82IdWW — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 7, 2024

