(Video) Liverpool fans will be howling with laughter over salty meltdown from AFTV regular

Arsenal’s improvement under Mikel Arteta means that it’s been a while since the ‘stars’ of AFTV treated the world to frequent viral meltdowns. That was until Liverpool rolled into town yesterday!

The Reds came away from the Emirates Stadium with a 2-0 win to dump their hosts out of the FA Cup, with the Gunners paying the price for missing a litany of chances while on top throughout the first half.

Lee Judges was in no mood to give credit to Jurgen Klopp’s side afterwards, moaning to the ever-genial Robbie Lyle: “When did they open us up? They didn’t! We kept opening them up time and time again. If you don’t punish crap teams like that today – let’s face it, they weren’t very good, Liverpool.

“That’s the worst Liverpool team I’ve seen for a very long while. No threat, nothing. If you can’t punish teams like that.”

This seems like a good time to send Mr Judges a reminder that, when Liverpool went to the Emirates last season, we were 10th in the table and lost 3-2. We went into yesterday’s cup clash top of the Premier League and came out of it preserving the possibility of winning four trophies this season.

Maybe he ought not to be so salty towards the Reds and instead focus more on Arsenal’s failure to make the most of the numerous chances which came their way in the first half on Sunday. Not that it’ll bother LFC fans who must be howling with laughter at his less than complimentary verdict!

You can view Judges’ rant below (from 1:37), via AFTV on YouTube: