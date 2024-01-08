18 goal contributions: Liverpool’s next forward signing could come from Championship – report

Liverpool are understood to be keeping a close eye on Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville.

The pair could potentially leave their respective sides in the summer window, with the likes of Manchester United said to be sniffing around the former.

“Looking ahead to the summer, Liverpool’s interest extends beyond Olise, we have learned they are also eyeing Leeds attacker Crysencio Summerville, though it’s not clear whether the side will purchase both,” Jacque Talbot wrote for Football Transfers. “The two players are set to part ways with his current club in the upcoming transfer window amid their spellbinding form this campaign.”

The Whites star has been in sensational form for Daniel Farke’s men this term, amassing a remarkable tally of 18 goal contributions in 24 games – a goal or assist every 106.38 minutes.

Liverpool looking to the future

Both aged 22, it’s very much clear that we’re thinking about the future with such potential signings.

A release clause set at £60m for Olise would also allow us to engage in another relatively hassle-free transfer were we to opt for the Eagles man this summer.

What’s particularly intriguing about Summerville, however, is how well he profiles compared to another reported target in PSV’s Johan Bakayoko, according to FBref.

Unlike his compatriot, though, the Leeds man appears equally as competent as finding the back of the net (94th percentile for xG) as he is assisting goals (95th percentile for xAG).

