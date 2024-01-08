‘He’s got that about him’ – Neil Jones draws comparison between Konate and one Liverpool legend

Neil Jones said that one moment from Ibrahima Konate in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday reminded him of an Anfield legend.

The Reds were fortunate not to fall behind in the first few minutes at the Emirates Stadium when Joe Gomez was caught in possession just outside his penalty area, his blushes spared when his defensive colleague produced a heroic block to thwart the Gunners when they looked poised to score.

Reflecting on that early let-off when speaking to Empire of the Kop Insider, the journalist said of the Frenchman: “That block which followed on from the Joe Gomez error reminded me a lot of great defenders of the past like John Terry and Jamie Carragher in terms of sensing danger and being in the right place and being willing to put your body on the line. He’s got that about him.”

Carragher became an icon at Liverpool for his composed, no-nonsense defensive work, most famously with two iconic interceptions in extra time in the 2005 Champions League final despite being plagued with cramp.

Konate appears to be cut from the same indefatigable, iron-will cloth, producing sensational performances in both of the Reds’ recent encounters against Arsenal, who despite their ailing form of late remain one of the top teams in English football.

The Frenchman’s game has elevated massively from two-and-a-half seasons of playing alongside a legendary centre-back in Virgil van Dijk, and his sense for reading danger and snuffing it out at just the right time bodes well for when the current skipper eventually departs Anfield.

Liverpool’s number 5 turns 25 later this year, and he could now be entering that phase of his career where he becomes a genuine leader in the backline for Jurgen Klopp’s side, particularly if the standards he reached against the Gunners become a consistent feature of his game.

