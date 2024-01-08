Not just Inacio: Liverpool like another Portugal-based ‘old school’ defender, £70m release clause

Goncalo Inacio’s name is again doing the rounds in the Liverpool rumour mill during the January transfer window, but he’s not the only Sporting Lisbon defender believed to be of interest at Anfield.

According to the Daily Mail, his teammate and positional colleague Ousmane Diomande is also ‘liked’ by the Reds following his ‘stellar’ form for Ruben Amorim’s side.

The 20-year-old – who’s currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations with host country Ivory Coast – has a release clause in the region of £70m.

The Daily Mail‘s report describes Diomande as being ‘adept in possession’ while also boasting ‘old-school defensive traits’, and the statistics regarding his use of the ball paint a very appetising picture.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 7% of centre-backs in Europe for pass completion (90.7%), progressive passes (5.77), progressive carries (1.4) and successful take-ons (0.58) per 90 minutes.

In terms of his tackling, he averages 1.5 per match, which’d place him sixth in Liverpool’s squad for that metric (WhoScored).

While the Daily Mail stressed that a player like Diomande wouldn’t realistically be signed in January, he’s among the ‘preliminary targets’ to have been ‘discussed’ in terms of a long-term centre-back option at Anfield.

The emergence of Jarell Quansah has strengthened Jurgen Klopp’s hand in that part of the squad, although the distinct possibility of Joel Matip departing at the end of his contract in the summer leaves an opening for a like-for-like replacement.

Sporting’s Ivorian defender could well have lots of Reds supporters – and indeed the club’s hierarchy – watching him with plenty of intent once AFCON gets underway next Saturday.

