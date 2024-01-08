Harry Redknapp praises ‘fantastic’ Liverpool defender after Arsenal performance

Liverpool had a great game against Arsenal and Harry Redknapp couldn’t help but praise the performance of one man in particular.

Writing for BetVictor, the former manager selected his team of the weekend and said: ‘How can I leave Trent Alexander-Arnold out?

‘His quality on the ball against Arsenal was just fantastic. He makes passes that no other right-back would even attempt.

‘His delivery led to the first goal, and he was unlucky to see that shot smash off the bar, a top performance.’

It’s great to see that our No.66 is getting the recognition he deserves for his performance level in recent weeks and long may this continue.

It’s not just his passing that deserves credit though and although the attacking side of his game is improving every week, his defending is almost as impressive.

Gabriel Martinelli had some joy against the Scouser in our team but he was still a key part of a resolute defensive performance by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

We will all be hoping that both parts of his game continue to come on and the man who wore the captain’s armband in the absence of Virgil van Dijk can show everyone that he’s growing as a person, and as a footballer.

Leadership has really been added to the 25-year-old’s game too and we could still see him as part of our team for the best part of the next 10 years, something which should excite us all.

