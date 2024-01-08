Redknapp: ‘not many better in world football’ than LFC’s 24-y/o leader

It was a special display by Liverpool to beat Arsenal at the Emirates and a lot of this was down to the performance of one special player, something Harry Redknapp couldn’t ignore.

Selecting his team of the weekend for BetVictor, the 76-year-old said: ‘Konate was absolutely superb at the Emirates. This boy has been playing so well of late for Liverpool, you just can’t seem to go past him!

‘He’s usually got Van Dijk alongside him, but he led his side so well in his absence. There’s not many better than this lad in world football at the minute.’

It’s important to mention the absence of Virgil van Dijk as this is often when the Reds come a bit unstuck, with the lack of a leader in our defence.

The whole back four stood up to the test though and in particular, Ibou Konate who nobody was surprised to see take home the player of the match award for his performance.

There’s never been a doubt about the skill of our No.5 but his fitness has been a real speed bump for enabling consistent performances.

Let’s hope that we can now see the Frenchman enjoy his football and stay injury free for as long as is possible, in what could be a season to remember.

Having already lost Joel Matip and Joe Gomez having to cover the left-back vacancy, we need all the help we can get in central defence.

What will be most reassuring for Jurgen Klopp is that our captain missed the game but we didn’t play like a team lacking any leaders.

