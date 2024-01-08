(Video) Referee John Brooks shown up in embarrassing footage from Arsenal vs Liverpool

To be completely fair to John Brooks, it was one of the more competently refereed games we’ve witnessed this year.

Still, we’re struggling to wrap our heads around how Arsenal failed to get a number of bookings for dissent show throughout their 2-0 loss to Liverpool last night.

Jorginho and Martin Odegaard (twice) were both caught venting their frustrations, quite clearly, in opposition to calls made by the on-pitch official.

The result? Not a single yellow show.

Harvey Elliott, however, was spotted showing dissent on one occasion and, well, you guessed it.

