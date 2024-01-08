(Video) Three players copy Klopp’s fist pumps to jubilant Liverpool fans after FA Cup win

It was a special night at the Emirates Stadium as Liverpool booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup and Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted with the result.

Following the 2-0 victory, our manager pulled out his trademark fist pumps to the crowd and thanks to a new alternative angle – we can see he wasn’t the only one.

If you look to the far left of the screen, you can see that Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and one other player all joined the boss in his celebrations.

This shows the togetherness within the group and how eager they all were to celebrate what felt like a statement victory against Arsenal.

You can watch the Klopp celebrations via @LFC on X:

Come for Ibou… stick around for Klopp ✊❤️ pic.twitter.com/iwwdcELHlg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2024

