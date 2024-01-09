Ben Foster says ‘Liverpool aren’t the same’ without two players in particular

Ben Foster has explained that Virgil van Dijk is ‘the reason’ why Liverpool are performing so well this term while also reserving huge praise for Alisson Becker.

The Reds progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday after defeating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates and currently find themselves top of the Premier League, through to the knockout stages of the Europa League and preparing for a League Cup semi-final with Fulham at Anfield tomorrow.

A number of Jurgen Klopp’s players are performing well this term but former Premier League ‘keeper Foster believes it’s the aforementioned duo that have the biggest impact on the Anfield outfit.

“I think he [van Dijk] is the reason why Liverpool are doing what they’re doing as well,” Foster told his YouTube channel (via The Boot Room). “For me, everybody says Mo Salah is the most important player for Liverpool. And I kind of disagree with that, because I think for me, you miss a van Dijk or you miss an Alisson, either of them two are out of the team, then Liverpool aren’t the same. I think the drop-off is huge.”

Mo Salah is of course a vital player for the club and having already registered 18 goals and nine assists in 27 appearances this term (across all competitions) his importance should not be undermined.

But van Dijk looks back to his absolute best this term.

Now the wrong side of 30 and having suffered a serious knee injury a few seasons ago, many thought that the Dutchman was slowing down but he’s proved many people wrong so far during the current campaign.

Liverpool have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this term (18) and although our back four have been solid, Alisson Becker also deserves huge credit with the Brazilian throwing in some man of the match performances.

Individuals don’t deserve too much credit, however, as it’s a team game and the hope is that we can keep up our strong showings as we aim to pick up silverware this season.

