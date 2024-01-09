Dominik Szoboszlai issues injury update which’ll have Liverpool fans heaving a sigh of relief

Dominik Szoboszlai has issued an update on the injury he picked up in Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

The 23-year-old hobbled out of that match with a hamstring problem, becoming the latest in a long line of players at Anfield to be struck down by a body blow this season.

However, speaking at the ceremony during which he was named Hungary’s Male Sports Person of the Year on Monday night, the Reds midfielder gave hope to Kopites that they won’t have to wait much longer to see him back in action.

Szoboszlai told M4 Sport: “I’m getting better. The first game of the year didn’t go as planned [for me], but it won’t take long and I’ll be back.”

Hearing this update straight from the horse’s mouth will come as a huge relief to Liverpool fans, who’ve already seen far too many players succumb to injuries of varying severity throughout the season so far.

It was fortunate timing that Alexis Mac Allister returned to action on the same night that Szoboszlai pulled up against Newcastle, which at least meant that Jurgen Klopp’s options weren’t lessened as such for the Arsenal game at the weekend.

There’s also the silver lining that the Hungarian’s body blow came this month rather than last. After the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham tomorrow night, the Reds don’t play for another 11 days, a welcome contrast to a hectic December which entailed eight matches in a 24-day period.

Never mind Rio Ferdinand’s claim that Szoboszlai has been overhyped – the 23-year-old has been a massive player for Liverpool in his first season at Anfield, and to hear straight from him that it won’t be long before he returns is tremendously good news.

