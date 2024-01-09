(Video) ‘Everyone’s hyping him’ – Rio Ferdinand claims one Liverpool player has been overpraised

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that one Liverpool player has perhaps been overhyped for his performances since coming to the club.

Last summer, the Reds spent £60m to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig (BBC Sport), with the general consensus being that the 23-year-old has been an instant success at Anfield.

He’s treated us to some breathtaking goals and shown an effervescence from midfield which has earned him comparisons with a certain Steven Gerrard, but it seems that not everyone has been blown away by the Hungarian.

Speaking on his eponymous YouTube channel, Ferdinand said of Liverpool’s number 8: “Everyone’s hyping him. I think he’s a good player but everyone’s hyping him like he’s the next Gerrard. I haven’t seen that yet. I see it in the comments; one of my mates in my group always says it.”

Of course Szoboszlai has a long way to go before matching the legacy that Gerrard left, but for him to even be compared to our legendary former captain is an indicator of how brilliantly the Hungary captain has done in his first six months at the club.

Critics like Ferdinand must have short memories of how lifeless and lethargic Liverpool were in midfield as recently as this time last year. Signings like the 23-year-old have completely changed that narrative in a relatively short space of time.

Granted, the number 8’s goal output of four in 26 appearances for the Reds leaves room for improvement, but if he begins to find the net more consistency and maintain the levels he’s shown so far at Anfield, it’s frightening to think of how high a ceiling he could reach.

You can view Ferdinand’s comments below (from 54:46), via Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube: