Ben Foster says Liverpool ace is ‘so far ahead’ compared to the rest of the PL in one certain aspect

Ben Foster has heaped huge praise on the ‘phenomenal’ Trent Alexander-Arnold with the Liverpool ace clear of the rest of the Premier League in regards to ball recoveries.

The Scouser, who wore the armband in the absence of Virgil van Dijk on Sunday as the Reds defeated Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates, has been in exceptional form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term.

The 25-year-old has registered nine assists and scored another two for Liverpool this term (across all competitions) but Foster has highlighted another aspect of the England international’s game other than his creativity.

“Recoveries is phenomenal by the way,” the 40-year-old told Cycling GK Podcast (via Rousing The Kop). “That’s a massive stat. Ball recovery is so important, it’s basically where the ball is there to be won, could be won by the opposition, could be won by your player.

“But Trent is so far ahead of everybody else. 131 ball recoveries! The next best is actually Kieran Trippier with 114. 131 ball recoveries is phenomenal, it’s like five or six per game.”

Alexander-Arnold often receives criticism for his defensive ability but this is an impressive stat which highlights his importance to the side.

Not only is he a real threat in an attacking sense but the Academy graduate also plays a huge role in helping us retrieve possession of the ball.

His number of recoveries are perhaps so impressive due to the fact he operates in an inverted full-back role which sees him step into midfield at times.

It’s a role which the Englishman really is thriving in and we’re going to miss him in the next few games after he picked up a knee injury at the weekend.

Let’s hope he can return to fitness as soon as possible as we aim to build on our impressive start to the campaign.

