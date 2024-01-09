Steven Gerrard eyes another Liverpool transfer coup; wants new players in January and the summer – report

Despite the fact that Jordan Henderson already looks to be setting his sights on pastures new, his move from Liverpool to join Steven Gerrard may well not be the first and only time this happens.

As reported by Ben Jacobs for talkSPORT: ‘Last summer Joel Matip was a serious target for Ettifaq, and remains appreciated…

‘Ettifaq want to sign four to five players from the local market now and add three to four further names this summer.’

The name of Ettifaq was one that most of our supporters had never heard of before last summer but just a matter of months on, they’re certainly on our radar.

Our connection with the club is hard to ignore, with two former captains holding key roles, a host of former staff members working for the Saudi Pro League side and even Gini Wijnaldum also being part of the playing squad.

However, with the side sat in eighth place and without a win in nine games, the Scouser at the helm is under pressure and may well have to enter the transfer market again.

Joel Matip’s injury he sustained against Fulham means that he will likely not take to the field again this season and, with his contract set to end in the summer, he may not play for the Reds again.

If a lucrative offer for his services was to come in, then our No.32 may well be happy to take what could be a final pay day in the sun.

Although we’d all like to see the 32-year-old given the chance to say goodbye, this move does make sense and so the club will have a decision to make as to whether we offer a new contract and complete the defender’s rehab or allow him to leave at the end of the season on a free.

