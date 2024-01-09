‘Don’t want to get giddy’ – Joe Gomez insists Liverpool squad are ‘full of desire’ amid strong start to campaign

Joe Gomez has insisted the Liverpool squad will not get carried away despite their strong start to the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still competing on all four fronts this term and find themselves top of the Premier League ahead of tomorrow night’s League Cup semi-final clash with Fulham at Anfield.

Our No. 2, who has been deputising at left back in recent weeks following injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, has been one of our standout performers.

The London-born talent says he and his teammates have a ‘desire’ to achieve something this term – admitting that Klopp’s men learned a lot from last season’s struggles which saw them miss out on a top four finish for just the second time under our German tactician.

He said (as quoted by Independent): “We don’t want to get giddy. We’re all just full of desire and want to make the best out of the season.

READ MORE: Souness explains why former Liverpool favourite wants to quit Saudi after just six months

“All we can do is take it one game at a time. I know it’s a cliche, but there’s desire and we have a platform to build on.

“We can’t take that for granted, as we know with last season it’s not always plain-sailing and we went through rough patches but we built from it and learnt from it. So, we have to keep at it and see where it takes us.”

Gomez is now Liverpool’s longest serving player following the departure of Jordan Henderson in the summer.

The former Charlton man’s versatility has been vital ever since he joined the club under Brendan Rodgers in 2015 with him playing in every position across the back four.

The 26-year-old has won every major trophy possible since moving to Merseyside but he’ll be eager to add to his trophy collection this term while he also searches for his first goal for the Reds.

With him currently being deployed in a full-back role the England international is finding himself further upfield so it may only be a matter of time before he’s on the scoresheet.

Let’s hope he can continue his fine performances as we aim to right many of last season’s wrongs!

#Ep98 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️