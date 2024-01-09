(Video) Klopp’s beautiful tribute to Franz Beckenbauer after the passing of the German football legend

The impact of Franz Beckenbauer on football is not hard to understand or feel but being a German with a personal relationship with him, Jurgen Klopp will feel this loss more than many others.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the manager said: “He is the best person to meet ever, he was really good company, he was funny, he was intelligent – he was everything you want to be yourself, pretty much.

“And he taught me something that I didn’t know at that time that I will need in my life: that you can be famous, you can be a lot in the media, everybody is talking about you and you still can be absolutely yourself – and it was Franz Beckenbauer.

“He was a fantastic person; Germany’s best footballer ever, but he was an even better person and that’s really difficult to reach but he did that.

“We had contact from time to time and it was always great to talk to him, it was always great to meet him and yeah, the world will be a completely different place without him and that was the thing I really had to process because I don’t know a world without him.

“That is the first day pretty much and it is a different place, let me say it like that. We will miss him, and I will miss him a lot.”

It’s great and hard to read such a beautiful tribute from our boss and it shows the utmost respect that he has for Der Kaiser.

There aren’t many people that are unanimously known as bonafide legends of world football but in the former World Cup-winning defensive maestro, we have truly lost one of the greatest to ever play the game.

RIP Franz Beckenbauer

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Beckenbauer via liverpoolfc.com:

