(Video) Finally some good injury news as Pep Lijnders provides encouraging fitness update

Liverpool fans have been hit for six with injury news for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold but thankfully it wasn’t all bad from Pep Lijnders.

Speaking with the media before the Carabao Cup first-leg against Fulham, the assistant manager said: “Virgil is back. He did some runs yesterday on the pitch, looked good again.

“So he will be back in the squad, he recovered well. So it really helped him not to travel to London.”

We all know how important Virgil van Dijk is to our team and so hearing that our captain will be back for the semi-final, is great news.

Given the growing injury list, we need as many experienced players as possible and let’s hope his break against Arsenal will allow the Dutchman to come back on top form.

You can watch Lijnders’ comments on Van Dijk (from 4:04) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

