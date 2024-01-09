(Video) The moment Alexander-Arnold picked up knee injury against Arsenal

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably in the form of his career but he and we are all now devastated to hear that he’s set for a spell on the sidelines, with a knee injury.

The fitness issue came against Arsenal in the FA Cup and now footage of the moment that the problem occurred has now been shared online.

It seems to have come during one moment against Gabriel Martinelli, in which many critics liked to say that our No.66 defended badly.

To hear that instead he had in fact suffered a bad injury to his knee, will likely not quieten these haters but does at least provide some context as to what had happened.

You can view the moment Alexander-Arnold appeared to get injured courtesy of BBC Sport (via @Hennes_4 on X):

So wait your telling me BBC did a whole post match analysis of Trent’s defending because he got dribbled past twice whilst having tore a ligament in his knee? 🤣 These are the two clips they used as their point of reference, hilarious agenda.pic.twitter.com/xIpJiv6CKg https://t.co/ZARNsJPeLG — Hennes (@Hennes_4) January 9, 2024

