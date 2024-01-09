Liverpool could be prompted into loan recall decision after latest Reds body blow – report

Liverpool have recalled several players from loan over the past fortnight, and there’s a distinct possibility of them doing so again in the coming days.

Fabio Carvalho, Rhys Williams, Owen Beck and James Balazigi have all seen their temporary moves culled, and a potentially calamitous body blow for the Reds may prompt them to do the same with another loanee.

As noted by the Lancashire Post, the knee injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold could spark LFC into recalling Calvin Ramsay from his loan spell at Preston North End, particularly with the Scottish youngster having already faced an ‘uncertain’ future at Deepdale.

Indeed, Lilywhites manager Ryan Lowe had even admitted recently that there’d been a possibility of the 20-year-old going back to Anfield ever before the news of today’s hammer blow regarding the Liverpool vice-captain.

Given the dearth of senior full-back options currently available to Jurgen Klopp, and Ramsay’s struggles for game-time at Preston, it’d be very foolish for Liverpool not to at least attempt to recall the right-back from his loan spell.

The Scotland international has played just twice for the Lilywhites all season, his involvement largely curtailed by injuries and illness (Transfermarkt), and Lowe has effectively stated that he has no intention of dropping Brad Potts from his preferred XI any time soon (Lancashire Post).

Therefore, the 20-year-old’s prospects of getting game-time at Deepdale are slim, and even if he’d face a similar situation at Anfield, at least having him available to call upon would allow some breathing space in terms of team selection.

It helps that Ramsay didn’t play in Preston’s 4-0 defeat at Chelsea in the FA Cup last weekend, so if Liverpool were to recall him, he’d be eligible to feature in the fourth round tie against either Norwich or Bristol Rovers towards the end of January and could give Conor Bradley a breather.

It seems a no-brainer for the Reds to try and call time on the Scottish youngster’s loan spell in Lancashire, particularly after the seismic body blow to Trent.

