(Video) Shearer hails the role of Klopp’s two ‘superb’ substitutions against Arsenal

Liverpool managed to book a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a victory against Arsenal and Alan Shearer was really impressed with the performance of two players.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Geordie said: “Did you see when he brought the two youngsters on as well, in the last sort of 10 or 15 minutes Jurgen Klopp.

“It was 0-0 at the time as well, I thought that both [Conor Bradley and Bobby Clark] of them were superb when they came on.”

It was hard to ignore the brazen decision from Jurgen Klopp to stick to his guns and allow the younger players to come onto the pitch and then for them to take their chance, was amazing.

Both Conor Bradley and Bobby Clark impressed everyone and let’s hope that this isn’t the last time they are handed and take the chance to do so.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Bradley and Clark (from 29:37) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

