(Video) Thiago and Bajcetic injury delays continue as Lijnders confirms no January return

It feels like years since we’ve had a fully fit Thiago Alcantara or Stefan Bajcetic in our team and it has now been confirmed that the wait will go on.

Speaking with the media about the pair, Pep Lijnders said: “They will not be ready for the end of this month. It will probably be going into the next month to train with us. But both [with] no complications, progressing.”

Seeing as our No.6 had early hip surgery to miss the end of last season and make a swifter return for this campaign, this continued delay is painful.

If both men make a miraculous recovery to play for the Reds in February it will prove to be the first time in 10 months for the former Bayern Munich midfielder and the a second appearance in 11 months for the academy graduate.

You can watch Lijnders’ update on Thiago and Bajcetic (from 4:04) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

