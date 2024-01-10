Forget Nunez: 87-touch Liverpool monster will have shocked everyone with masterful Fulham display

News
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp is often vilified for when his reliance on internal solutions doesn’t appear to pay off.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold out injured, however, the German’s faith in Academy graduate Conor Bradley more than paid off.

The Northern Irishman put in a more than mature performance against Premier League opposition in Marco Silva’s Fulham and was unfortunate to walk off the pitch without an assist.

READ MORE: Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Fulham: 20-y/o Academy ace starts as Klopp gets major injury boost

READ MORE: Why a Liverpool transfer for Ousmane Diomande would hold shades of Konate move – opinion

What do the stats say?

In short – it was an assured performance from such a young (20 years of age) talent.

The right-back recorded six tackles, an interception and won nine of his ground duels in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, according to stats compiled by Sofascore.

There were a coupe of key passes registered in addition, along with one big chance provided for Darwin Nunez that was inexplicably saved by Bernd Leno on the night.

What a time to step in and show what you’re made of!

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 20 Review 🤩: Kevin De Bruyne vs Michael Olise? Don’t sell Salah, Estupinan vs Trent? The WILDCARD pick managers must consider

More Stories Conor Bradley Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *