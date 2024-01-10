(Video) Bellingham oversees four Liverpool players being part of Carragher, Richards and Scott’s TOTY

The start of the year often leads to a reflection on the past one and that means that a team of the year is often formed, something that always has a heavy Liverpool involvement.

On CBS, Jamie Carragher and Kate Abdo were pitted against Micah Richards and Alex Scott to take turns selecting the best XI but no player could be chosen twice.

Seeing as Alisson Becker was the first goalkeeper to be chosen by either side, Virgil van Dijk the first central defender and Trent Alexander-Arnold the first right-back, it’s clear that there is a very high opinion of the trio.

Mo Salah was also selected as the sixth forward but still part of the illustrious list, Jude Bellingham oversaw the teams and sided with playing in the squad that featured himself and all the Reds – except our No.66.

You can view the selection of the Liverpool players via CBS Sports Golazo on YouTube:

