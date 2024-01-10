(Video) Carragher on how Liverpool have ‘competed’ with Man City despite ‘having less money’

Liverpool fans will be well aware that we’re one of the best teams in the country without spending anywhere near the same money as our competitors and Jamie Carragher has shared his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking on Stick to Football for ‘The Overlap’, the Scouser said: “Liverpool have basically competed with United and Man City over the last, say seven or eight years, with Klopp having having less money.

“I think a big thing that they’ve done is that, if they haven’t got the man that they wanted, they haven’t panicked and they’ve gone and got someone else.”

Remaining calm in these negotiations and ensuring that our model and budget remains in tact, means that we haven’t had to cheat like Manchester City or waste millions like Manchester United.

Many supporters would like to see further backing from our owners but given our current position this season – you can’t say we’re doing too badly with the support we have right now.

You can watch Carragher’s comments (from 21:09) via The Overlap on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman