Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Fulham: 20-y/o Academy ace starts as Klopp gets major injury boost

Liverpool played their cards right in a hard-fought 2-0 win over Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

But can Jurgen Klopp’s men go two for two in the cup competitions and secure a favourable head start in their home clash with Fulham in the Carabao Cup?

It’s a strong-XI selected once again with some Academy infusion – chiefly in the form of Conor Bradley in the right-back role following news of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury.

READ MORE: Why a Liverpool transfer for Ousmane Diomande would hold shades of Konate move – opinion

READ MORE: ‘Anticipated to be done in coming days’: David Ornstein confirms impending Liverpool move

Liverpool team news vs Fulham

Caoimhin Kelleher subs in for Allison Becker in goal, with Virgil van Dijk making a welcome return to the XI from illness alongside Ibou Konate in the heart of the back four.

The midfield appears likely to consist of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and the in-form Curtis Jones.

Darwin Nunez starts life on the bench, with Diogo Jota leading the line and being supported on the flanks by Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

The Reds to take on Fulham in the #CarabaoCup semi-final first leg 📋#LIVFUL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2024

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 20 Review 🤩: Kevin De Bruyne vs Michael Olise? Don’t sell Salah, Estupinan vs Trent? The WILDCARD pick managers must consider