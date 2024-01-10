(Video) Nunez unreal: Cody Gakpo completes Liverpool turnaround with cool Darwin goal combo

What an impact from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

The pair combined wonderfully to put the hosts in control of their Carabao Cup destiny in the second-half of action at Anfield.

The Uruguayan picked up his second assist of the night following his arrival on the pitch, timing his cutback to his fellow forward to perfection.

It’s a smart finish too from our Dutch hitman.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: